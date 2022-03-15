Dawn Butler Gives Up on Cameo Stardom

Dawn Butler, who made history as the the first sitting MP on celebrity video-sharing app Cameo, has again broken new ground by becoming the first sitting MP to leave the platform after receiving what looks like no requests. Having joined the service in June to cash in on the trend set by Nigel Farage, Iain Dale, and John Bercow, Butler has now quietly deleted her profile, much to the disappointment of her 6-person ‘fan club’. Despite no videos being publicly available on the profile at the time of deletion, one person did leave her a five star review…

John Bercow, meanwhile, has found a lucrative new career on the platform. He appears to have realised corporations will happily fork out £2,250 to watch him scream until he’s red in the face. A service he used to provide to his own staff free of charge.

As Steerpike noticed on Friday, Bercow has now even become a viral sensation over in China, where his 92-second birthday message to fictitious ‘virtual idol’ Jiaran (an animated character) has picked up 3.9 million views. What might’ve been, Dawn…