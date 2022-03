Sturgeon, for some unknown reason, is now offering advice on international military tactics – despite Guido double-checking to confirm it’s still definitely not part of her job requirement. Nicola’s bold new plan involves undermining the PM’s opposition to a no-fly zone, instead suggesting NATO should be open to one despite the possible Europe-wide war that could ensue. Thankfully she’s not pairing this new policy with something stupid like unilateral nuclear disarmament. Oh wait…