Bercow Goes Full Trump as Standards Panel Finds Him Guilty of Bullying

John Bercow has flown off the Richter scale after the Commons’ Independent Expert Panel found him guilty of bullying, in a damning report published just now. The Mail was the first to report that today would be D-Day for the former Speaker, and Bercow clearly tried getting on the front foot with his press team sending a pre-emptive spin email to Guido an hour ago accusing the process of being a “travesty of justice rooted in spite and hearsay”. Other choice phrases from Bercow include: shambolic, disgrace, cowardly, blatant stich up and beneath contempt.”

John was keen to set the record straight among reports the bullying investigation would recommend he be banned from the parliamentary estate. This is not the case, however, as Bercow stresses:

“At the end of it, the panel has simply said that I should be denied a parliamentary pass which I have never applied for and do not want. That is the absurdity of its position… Don’t fall for the Establishment spin that I have been banned for life. I can still attend debates with the help of a friendly passholder or go as a member of the public.”

The report states that, “had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled by resolution of the House. As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate.”

It’s thought Kathryn Stone has found him guilty of 21 counts of bullying against three members of staff, as per the Mail and Sunday Times.

The report is completely damning, calling Bercow a “serial bully” who “repeatedly and extensively” bullied staff. It calls him a “serial bully” and a “serial liar”. Read the report in full yourself below: