Sadiq to Expand ULEZ Across All of Greater London By End of Next Year

As Londoners grapple with rising fares and tube strikes, Sadiq has unveiled plans to expand the ultra-low emission zone across the whole of Greater London by the end of next year, meaning thousands more motorists will be whacked with a £15.50 daily charge just to switch on their engines. According to City Hall, “bold measures are required” to tackle the climate emergency. Presumably they’ll crack out the champagne again after another genius idea…

Unbelievably, Sadiq has also managed to spin this as an act of social justice:

“The triple challenges of tackling toxic air pollution, the climate emergency and congestion mean we need to further reduce emissions from vehicles in London. We simply don’t have time to waste. This is also a matter of social justice – with air pollution hitting the poorest communities the hardest. Nearly half of Londoners don’t own a car, but they are disproportionally feeling the damaging consequences polluting vehicles are causing.”

They also feel the damaging consequences of sky-high council tax bills. ULEZ if you want to…