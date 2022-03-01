Amol Rajan Rules Himself Out for BBC Political Editor

The race for arguably the most influential media role in British politics is hotting up as we get towards the April deadline. External interviews were held last week and now the internal interviews are starting for the position of the BBC’s political editor. Despite the bookies having him as a front runner, Guido understands Amol Rajan has not applied for the position…

Surprisingly, given he has no broadcasting experience, the FT’s Sebastian Payne (50/1) fancies himself for the role and does not deny having applied. He also has, Jess Brammar style, deleted hundreds of tweets this weekend – as did Pippa Crerar last week. Is this the “tell” that reveals you have applied to Portland Place, or are they pulling Twitter’s leg?

Guido thinks if the Mirror’s Pippa Crerar were to become the BBC’s political editor, Nadine Dorries would present a government Bill to privatise the BBC the next day. It is noteable that Sky’s Sam Coates is refusing to be drawn on the issue and when Guido asked him point blank if he’d applied, he would only say “If you don’t mind, I’m going to stay out of it all.” Which is not exactly a Heseltinian denial.

Canvassing Coates’ Lobby rivals, most think he is a serious and strong possibility for the role, though they think the fact he is a middle class, white heterosexual male might be held against him. Paul Brand doesn’t have all those drawbacks, though given he has been built up by ITV executives as their new star, it would be ungrateful for him to switch channels off the back of his partygate scoops. Newsnight’s Nick Watt shouldn’t be forgotten, though like Sam Coates he too unfortunately is a middle class, white heterosexual male. Alex Forsyth, a BBC internal candidate, remains the favourite at the bookies…