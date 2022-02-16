Jolyon Apologises for Pretending He Won

Jolyon has offered a rare apology this afternoon for supposedly failing to proofread his own misleading press release on the Dido Harding case. Although only after a Twitter user pointed it out to him…

Having posted a War and Peace-sized thread on why the Good Law Project’s comms were “basically right”, and claiming “we have not said that *we* won“, it took one of his own fans to point out this was exactly what the GLP said:

This is a fair point - and I apologise. I did not know of it when I tweeted. We are under-staffed at the moment at a senior level and a huge amount of the burden is falling on me: more than I can realistically be across. https://t.co/GrHlrYlssb — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 16, 2022

Their own press release’s subject line didn’t leave room for interpretation; “Breaking: We won” is pretty clear. Jolyon’s new defence is that the Project is “understaffed” and they currently “have one (junior) comms officer” running the messaging alongside Jolyon himself. Not proofreading his own statements – always the sign of a great lawyer…

UPDATE: Matt Hancock savours the taste of a bit of humble pie: