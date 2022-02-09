Metropolitan Police Drops Government Investigation

Away from The Mirror’s attempts to get Boris out of Downing Street, prior to PMQs Chris Hope gave Downing Street some news to be happy about: the Metropolitan Police have decided not to investigate No. 10. No, Partygate’s still being probed, however allegations about bullying by party whips have been found to be without substance…

Hope’s daily email details that a note from Scotland Yard to William Wragg, who publicly made the allegations a couple of weeks ago, reads:

“This has now been assessed by detectives within the Central Specialist Crime Command, who have concluded that, at the current time, there is no evidence of any criminal offence. As a result, no further action will be taken by the MPS”

Wragg tells Chopper he has no regrets, despite no doubt substantial police resources and costs going towards his allegations. Guido imagines the media and left-wingers who leapt on Wragg’s initial allegations will cover this latest development with as much zeal and with equal prominence…