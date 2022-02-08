Hoyle Admonishes Boris for “Inappropriate” Words

Hoyle just now in the Chamber, effectively connecting Starmer’s harassment last night with Boris’s comments in the Chamber:

“While the Prime Minister’s words were not disorderly, they were inappropriate. As I said then, these sorts of comments only inflame opinions and generate disregard for the House, and it is not acceptable. Our words have consequences, and we should always be mindful of that fact…”

Hoyle also confirmed he has asked the Metropolitan Police for a full situation report into the incident…