Labour MP Ben Bradshaw managed to score a massive own goal this afternoon when trying to accuse Boris’s new chief of staff, Steve Barclay, of having too many jobs. Cabinet office minister Michael Ellis gently pointed out Barclay’s four roles – Chief of Staff, Cabinet Office Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and MP – pale in comparison to Angela Rayner’s own list of responsibilities:

MP for Ashton-Under-Lyme

Deputy Labour Leader

Shadow Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Shadow First Secretary of State

Shadow Secretary for the Future of Work

Ellis got the expected cheers from the Tory side…