Wallace Overtakes Truss as Most Popular Minister

Truss’s year-long reign at the memberships’ darling is at an end. This month’s edition of the ConservativeHome Cabinet League Table is out, and Liz has dropped to second place, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace now claiming the top spot with a net satisfaction rating of +79.7. Truss is down from +74 to +67…

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi climbs up to third with +64.6; Anne-Marie Trevelyan slides back to fourth place on 55.6; Priti Patel is still stuck in the gutter at just 4 points, although that is a slight improvement on her nul points last time. Still way down from +25 just a few months ago, though…

Boris and Mark Spencer are still the only Cabinet members with negative ratings. This is the first membership poll since Partygate, so it’s not much of a surprise to see Boris’s rating decline even further: he’s now on -17.3. Although miraculously, Mark Spencer is still less popular at -28.2…