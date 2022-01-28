Met Requests Partial Censorship of Gray Report, Though No Delay

While SW1 waits for the Sue Gray report with bated breath, this morning the Met have put out a statement formally asking the report not to be published in full while they investigate the most egregious events. The statement reads:

“For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report. The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation”

It now looks like whatever’s eventually published, most likely on Monday, will be far less than what the media, and the opposition, were hoping…