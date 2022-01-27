SNP Planning to Make Emergency Covid Powers Permanent

Despite the worst of the Omicron wave seemingly behind us, the SNP are planning to enshrine temporary Covid powers in law – giving the Scottish government the ability to reintroduce restrictions without the need for parliamentary approval at any point. The only caveat being the measures would have to be “proportionate”, whatever that means…

The Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) Bill, which will allow the Scottish ministers to close schools, impose work-from-home orders, and close hospitality, has immediately attracted criticism across the aisle, with both Scottish Tories and Labour condemning the legislation and labelling it an “overreach” by the SNP. The party’s depute leader John Swinney says:

“Our priorities are to continue to lead Scotland safely through and out of the Covid pandemic, to address inequalities made worse by Covid, make progress towards a wellbeing economy and accelerate inclusive, person-centred public services, and this bill supports those aims.”

As with Jacinda, give a socialist an inch of your freedoms and they’ll take a mile…