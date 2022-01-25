Boris “Welcomes” Met’s Decision to Investigate No. 10 Parties

Boris just now claiming he “welcomes” the Met’s investigation as he prepares to make a Commons statement on Ukraine:

“A few weeks ago I commissioned an independent inquiry into a series of events in Downing Street, in the Cabinet Office, as well as some other Whitehall departments that may have constituted potential breaches of the covid regulations. That process has quite properly involved sharing information continuously with the Metropolitan Police, so I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs, and help to draw a line under matters…”