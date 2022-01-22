Truss: Kremlin Plan to Install pro-Russian Puppets in Ukraine

The Foreign Office claims to have information that indicates the Russians are looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. They specify that the former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate.

We have information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including; Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012-2014, and acting Prime Minister in 2014

Andriy Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012 and Chief of Staff to former Ukrainian President Yanukovich

Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (RNBO)

Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014 Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine.

Truss repeats Britain’s strong support for Ukrainian sovereignty:

The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking. Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy. As the UK and our partners have said repeatedly, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs. The UK’s position on Ukraine is also clear. We unequivocally support its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, including Crimea. Ukraine is an independent, sovereign country.

The UK is taking a far more hawkish line on Ukraine than most EU countries. The UK is shipping weapons to the Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons. So much for Brexit Britain being to Putin’s advantage…