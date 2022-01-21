REVEALED: UK’s Most Expensive Pandemic MPs

Top Taxpayer’s Alliance research out this morning reveals the average cost of each MP skyrocketed during the pandemic, from £157,747 per member in 2019-20, to £203,880 in 2020-21 – a 29% increase. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to co-conspirators, given Guido’s repeated coverage of boosts to their expense allowances:

In March 2020 he was the first to reveal MPs had been granted a £10,000 increase in their monthly credit card limit

In May 2020 rules changed to allow MPs to claim for private taxis instead of having to use public transport – a rule change not reversed until March 2021

In June 2020 MPs’ staff started receiving a £312 “annual homeworking bonus” to cover home telephone usage, internet, electricity and gas – all tax-free

In August 2020 MPs began being able to pay for professional cleaning of their taxpayer-funded London pads when moving out

This goes without mentioning the new funding for extra staff and, of course, Airpod-gate.

Now the TPA has put together a list of Britain’s most expensive MPs, which can be read in full below. Coming in at number one is Anna Soubry’s replacement in Broxtowe, Darren Henry, who racked up a total of £280,936. This compares to the least expensive, Philip Hollobone, who spent £80,709. Kit Malthouse takes the crown for most expensive MP attending cabinet.

This year’s figures are especially interesting as, for once, they’re not dominated by Scottish and Northern Irish MPs, who usually take all the top spots thanks to their high travel costs. The virtual parliament has, however, allowed Britain’s biggest spending MPs to really shine through…

Top ten MPs with the highest levels of spending, 2020-21

Darren Henry, Broxtowe – £280,936

– £280,936 Damien Moore, Southport – £266,092

– £266,092 Owen Thompson, Midlothian – £264,347

– £264,347 David Mundell, Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale – £260,952

– £260,952 Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw – £256,925

– £256,925 Khalid Mahmood, Birmingham Perry Barr – £259,889

– £259,889 James Daly, Bury North – £256,855

– £256,855 Chris Loder, West Dorset – £256,176

– £256,176 Jon Trickett, Hemsworth – £254,533

– £254,533 John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne – £253,716

Top ten MPs with the lowest levels of spending, 2020-21

Philip Hollobone, Kettering – £80,709

– £80,709 John Redwood, Wokingham – £106,682

– £106,682 Edward Argar, Charnwood – £112,037

– £112,037 Jerome Mayhew, Broadland – £116,820

– £116,820 Adam Afriyie, Windsor – £117,095

– £117,095 Desmond Swayne, New Forest West – £117,698

– £117,698 Jesse Norman, Hereford and South Herefordshire – £118,679

– £118,679 Alex Burghart, Brentwood and Ongar – £120,498

– £120,498 Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne and Sheppey – £121,641

– £121,641 Graham Stringer, Blackley and Broughton – £122,171

Methodology: MPs salaries – £81,932 – are not included; 28 MPs who lost their seats in 2019 had wind-up costs, which totalled £47,999.61 – they have not been included.