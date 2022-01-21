Labour Still Running Attack Ads Against Christian Wakeford

As of this morning, Labour is still running a Facebook ad campaign against Christian Wakeford – despite the Bury South MP joining Labour’s own benches on Wednesday. The campaign, which encourages Bury South constituents to “email your Tory MP Christian Wakeford to tell Boris Johnson to resign“, was first listed on 13th January, and is still visible to users living in Wakeford’s home turf. Quite an oversight given Wakeford had – supposedly – been in talks with Labour for months…

Of course, Labour aren’t the only ones playing catch-up with their own exciting news. Wakeford himself still hasn’t updated his personal Facebook page either: the cover image still proudly displays the Conservative logo and branding…