Jolyon Loses Bet to Gove, Owes RSPCA £100

Now that the Court of Appeal has overturned the High Court’s ruling on procurement contracts, as brought forward by the Good Law project, Guido would like to remind Jolyon that he is now in debt to the RSPCA – to the sum of £100.

Back in July, when the initial High Court ruling passed, Jolyon challenged Michael Gove to a simple bet: whoever loses the appeal ruling would donate £100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. Never one to be out-foxed, Gove batted back:

Time to pay up.

UPDATE: Gove drops a heavy hint on Twitter:

Donate Online Today & Help End Animal Suffering | RSPCA https://t.co/yy2NcWyyYr — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) January 18, 2022

Guido suspects that Jolyon will, entirely in character, wriggle out of the bet on a technicality.