Sun’s Slack Apologises for His Downing Street Leaving Party

One of the things that has been tantalising the Westminster politico-media nexus is who in the media attended a Downing Street party. James Slack, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Sun, was formerly Downing Street’s Director of Communications. Any coverage or lack of coverage of partygate by The Sun has therefore been seen by others through the prism of his current and previous roles. It is fair to say that Slack, for obvious reasons, has definitely held back on coming forward with the story that is the front page scoop in The Telegraph this morning…

Under the byline “Sun reporter” this is how the paper reported (online only) on one of its own this morning:

One of the parties was held for his former director of communications James Slack, while the other bid farewell to one of the PM’s personal photographers. No10 confirmed a speech was made at the former but did not comment on the photographer’s leaving do. A spokesperson said: “On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.” Mr Slack today said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.” It comes after Boris apologised on Wednesday for attending a party at No. 10 in May 2020. Mr Slack is now Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Sun.

The Sun of course has already been fingered for having held its own office Christmas Party during lockdown. Shame to miss this scoop though…