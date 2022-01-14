BBC’s Open Application for New Political Editor

The BBC has posted an open job application for the Political Editor vacancy, after Laura Kuenssberg confirmed last month she will leave the job in April. The application deadline is 20th January, with the ideal candidate expected to have “an outstanding record in political broadcasting on the most high profile programmes […] deep knowledge of the Brexit process, [and] a full understanding of the BBC’s commitment to impartiality.” Reports had previously suggested the BBC didn’t plan to appoint an external candidate, although given this is a public advert there’s seemingly no reason external hacks can’t give it a go…

The latest bookies odds still show Kuenssberg’s current deputy Vicki Young is the favourite, with Jon Sopel close behind and Amol Rajan in third.

Early rumours that the job was being lined up for Sopel have been dismissed recently, with the New Statesman’s Harry Lambert claiming BBC insiders are insisting the job “has not been set aside for anyone.” The New Statesman also put out a questionnaire to 80 political hacks and insiders asking who they’d nominate to fill the role: the two front runners were Vicki Young and Sky’s Sam Coates. Betting a tenner on Coates would currently win you £259.74 if he got the gig…