Gina Miller’s Hardline Centrist Party Launching This Thursday

Forget rumours of a new Jeremy Corbyn party, this week SW1 will be treated to the birth of an even less relevant, metropolitan party: Gina Miller’s “True & Fair Party”. The launch is to take place at the QEII centre at 9am, and – in ironic symbolism – only the press will be allowed, no members of the public. Miller says:

“The True & Fair Party will advocate for vital changes to the practice and machinery of government and I look forward to laying out the first part of that vision.”

Guido can hardly contain his excitement…