Wes Streeting: Private Sector NHS Involvement Brings Down Waiting Lists, is Popular with Patients

Unlikely allies have emerged today as Wes Streeting comes out in favour of using private healthcare capacity to deal with the increasing NHS backlog. The shadow health secretary’s position comes despite Sir Keir telling Nick Robinson himself how his mother insisted she wouldn’t rely on private care:

“No doubt the next Labour government may have to use private sector capacity to bring down NHS waiting lists, and I won’t shirk that for a minute to get people better health outcomes… my approach to private health is the same as private education and private schools. I don’t like it, I don’t like the fact that people feel that they have to pay for what they see to be a better experience, but I’m also pragmatic enough, and my head kicks in over my heart…”

Which sounds a lot like the words of a man Streeting would surely claim he has nothing in common with: Nigel Farage. Just a few weeks ago, on GB News, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader said:

“Could the private sector help save the NHS? I’m not talking about privatising the NHS… I’m asking, is the private sector capable of lifting a huge burden off the NHS?”

Relying on private capacity to relieve the burden on the NHS has been a key part of Farage’s politics for years, including during his UKIP years. Labour attacking the Tories from the right on the NHS the same week they secure their status as the party of low tax. We’re really through the looking glass…