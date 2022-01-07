Marble Arch Mound Closed For Good

This weekend sees the departure of the dearly beloved Marble Arch Mound, the structure built and paid for by the Tory-led Westminster council. After spaffing £2 million, Westminster council closed the the project after just two days, in no small part thanks to patrons dubbing it “the worst [attraction] in London”. Rather than offering visitors the “experience of the great outdoors”, those unfortunate enough to cough up the £8 in the early days, and indeed those with free ticks subsequently, were instead greeted with a muddy mound with views of scaffolding and rubbish bins. Westminster council’s up for election this year – will local voters turf out those responsible for the mound of turf?

*Those of you who like the mound can sign this petition to keep it. You’ll be in strong company… with 28 current signatories.