Boris Blames Popbitch for #FlatGate Cock-Up

Lord Geidt has concluded his review and exchanged letters with the PM. While the findings aren’t out yet, amazingly the Telegraph, Sun and FT have all discovered the new findings, not least Boris’s “humble and sincere” apology for failing to disclose key flat refurbishment WhatsApps because he recently changed phone numbers. He was only forced to change it after Popbitch revealed his then-number had been available online for 15 years…

The Telegraph reports that while Geidt has only “partially accepted” this explanation, he’s upheld his original conclusion that Boris’s flat renovation conduct didn’t breach the ministerial code. He will express “dissatisfaction” that the exchanges didn’t come to light during his original report…