Bristol Jury Decides ‘Offensive’ Statues Can Be Pulled Down

Four suspects charged with criminal damage in relation to the pulling down of a statue of Edward Colston statue in Bristol have been found innocent. Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33 have all been cleared, despite the jury being shown video footage of the four actively participating in the vandalism. The prosecution argued that the fact Colston was a slave trader was “wholly irrelevant” and that the case was about “cold hard facts” and the “rule of law”. The defence argued they were in the right as people found Colston offensive. The jury agreed on a majority verdict. Bye bye, Churchill…