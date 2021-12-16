Labour’s Bizarre Decision to Pass Up Replacing Shaun Bailey

Co-conspirators may remember back to May this year when, after the local elections, the LibDems and Greens teamed up with the Tories to take back control of the London Assembly’s committees. They argued Labour had had control of too many for too long, and in the name of scrutiny, wrestled the chairmanship of some extra committees from the party. At the time Labour accused them of “betraying their progressive values” and “getting into bed with the Tories”…

Clearly Labour aren’t over this uncomradely jilting. Following Shaun Bailey’s resignation this week, in the wake of The Mirror’s photo of his unlawful Christmas Party, the assembly’s Police and Crime Committee was in need of a new chair.

Guido learns the Tory group proposed a Labour AM, Unmesh Desai, for the role, yet Labour refused to nominate anyone given the ongoing partisan committee row. Their bizarre refusal to accept this additional role on a platter means Tory leader Susan Hall has had to nab the position instead. With Green Leader Caroline Russell as her deputy.

A City Hall insider asks “What game are they playing? Sadiq Khan will be furious with the Labour group. He will now have to face the Tory leader and explain his policing policies.” A very odd decision by Labour…