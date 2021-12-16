First Patient to Die With Omicron Was Unvaccinated Septuagenarian

The first and currently only hospital patient to die with Omicron was unvaccinated, according to a close relative appearing on LBC this morning. Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the stepson of the man who died earlier this week claimed that he had been taken in by “conspiracy theories”, and refused to take the vaccine despite being in his early 70s:

“He thought it was a conspiracy. He was an intelligent man but it’s all these different things you are getting from online and different media things… He wasn’t vaccinated at all.”

According to the latest figures, there are currently 15 people in hospital with Omicron, an increase of 5 since Tuesday…
