PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent)
If he will list his official engagements for Wednesday 15 December. (904804)

Q2 Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South)(904805)

Q3 Ben Lake (Ceredigion) (904806)

Q4 Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)(904808)

Q5 Nicola Richards (West Bromwich East)(904809)

Q6 Dr Liam Fox (North Somerset) (904810)

Q7 Sir Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst) (904812)

Q8 Kate Hollern (Blackburn) (904813)

Q9 Peter Aldous (Waveney) (904814)

Q10 Laura Farris (Newbury) (904815)

Q11 Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth) (904816)

Q12 Dr Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich) (904817)
