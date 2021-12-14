Starmer May Be the One to End Up With Frontbench Resignations

Despite all the focus on the inevitable Tory rebellion and potential PPS resignations over tonight’s Plan B vote, it seems Starmer’s also heading for political issues. In the Commons this afternoon York MP Rachael Maskell, Shadow Minister for the Voluntary Sector and Charities, indicated she’ll be defying the Labour whip to vote against the government:

“The people we were clapping and calling our heroes… are now exhausted, traumatised and frightened and this legislation will sack them.”

Guido’s asked Labour to reiterate whether any whip-breakers will lose their front bench jobs. So far no response…