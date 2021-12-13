Starmer Takes Lead on ‘Most Capable PM’ Poll

A new Ipsos MORI poll out this morning shows a remarkable 6.5% swing to Starmer on the question of ‘most capable PM’, putting the leader of the opposition ahead by 13 points. Their last poll had them tied.

Remarkably, this is the first Labour lead on this measure with the pollster since Brown versus Cameron all the way back in January 2008. Starmer will also be delighted that he now leads the PM on 8/11 personal attributes according to the public, up from 3/11 in June:

The PM’s net favourability is also now down to -37, in the ballpark of Theresa May’s at the end of her premiership.