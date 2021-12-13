NEW: Tory Covid Passport Rebels Reaches Size of Government’s Majority

Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon has just emerged as the 79th Tory Covid passport rebel. A significant number as it represents the size of the government’s current working majority…

Alongside the 77 on the Spectator’s list, Guido’s been sent an email from Whitby MP Robert Goodwill confirming he will also be voting against the proposals, which took the number up to 78. Question is, how many are planning resignations from PPS jobs and higher, who won’t declare their intentions until the time of the vote itself? 

