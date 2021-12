Lee Anderson returns to once again slap down misbehaving Labour MPs in the chamber. This time it’s Ian Lavery, who attempted to heckle fellow ex-miner Lee Anderson during a debate on miners’ pensions. Lavery kept his jeering off-mic, interrupting Anderson’s speech by calling him “a scab“. Anderson returned the favour by reminding Lavery he could help miners get a “fair deal” by “handing back the £165,000 he stole from them”…