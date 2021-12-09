Unrepentant Mogg Robustly Defends Christmas Party Joke

Guido didn’t expect to have one of his stories from earlier this week provide the basis to a Richard Burgon question in the Commons, though this hasn’t been a normal week. During business questions today Burgon asked whether Rees-Mogg would also resign for joking about the No. 10 Christmas Party, during a speech to the IEA think-tank’s party filmed by Guido on Monday. Rees-Mogg declined Burgon’s career advice…

Guido confesses feeling sorry for Jacob. While the clip was put out on Tuesday morning it wasn’t until ITV’s Tuesday evening Allegra Stratton leak that it went viral on the Twittersphere – it has racked up some 7 million views now. Clearly the Christmas party allegations ramped up in severity after the Stratton video, casting Rees-Mogg’s gag in a different light. As Jacob explained to Burgon, he was merely celebrating our new-found freedom to party…

*Video is still available for licencing via team@order-order.com. Our lawyers are watching.
