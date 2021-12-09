Government Confirms Gisela Stuart as Preferred Civil Service Commission Candidate

The government’s just confirmed the Mirror’s understanding that Baroness Gisela Stuart is their preferred candidate to take up the role of First Civil Service Commissioner – a job that involves overseeing appointments and hearing appeals under the Civil Service Code. A statement released just now confirmed:

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has today confirmed Baroness Stuart of Edgbaston as the preferred candidate for the role of First Civil Service Commissioner.

With Cabinet Office secretary Steve Barclay saying:

“I am delighted to confirm Baroness Stuart as the preferred candidate for the office of First Civil Service Commissioner. Baroness Stuart has all the attributes, experience and independence of judgement needed to lead the Civil Service Commission highly effectively. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ian Watmore for his work as First Civil Service Commissioner over the last five years and also extend my thanks to Rosie Glazebrook for carrying out the functions of the office while we recruit Ian’s successor”

An excellent choice – precisely because so many in the civil service will hate it…