Malthouse: “I’d Be Surprised If There Wasn’t” Drugs in Parliament

As stories continue to swirl over recreational drug use in Parliament, Kit Malthouse appeared on the media round this morning to discuss the government’s plans to sniff out the suppliers and crack down on middle-class users:

“There are several thousand people who work on the estate so I’d be surprised if there wasn’t somebody taking drugs at some point, whether they’re on the estate or off…I mean where we want to get to, Nick, is a situation so that when the police are enforcing on drugs, they are as likely to do an operation outside Westminster or Sloane Square Tube [Station], or Tottenham Hale…”