As the booster campaign ramps up to fend off the Omicron variant, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is doing everything he can to accelerate uptake: including convincing reporters to get their jabs on-camera. Just before his interview with Sky News’ Jon Craig outside St. Thomas Hospital last night, Javid managed to persuade Craig to receive his booster there and then, now that the gab between doses has been cut to three months. Javid even walked him into the centre…