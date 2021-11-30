Boris Plummets in new Conhome Cabinet Poll

The latest ConHome Cabinet League Table is out and the Paterson scandal and migrant crisis have gone down badly with the Tory membership: Boris, Priti, Rees-Mogg and Mark Spencer have all taken big hits since last month’s poll, with Boris’s net satisfaction falling from +20 to -17, Priti dropping all the way from +25 to 0, Mogg plummeting from +34 to -27 and Spencer losing 52.8 percentage points in one go. Liz Truss, meanwhile, continues to dominate at the top of the table with +82.3. She’s now held first place for a whole year…