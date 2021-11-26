Insulate Britain Cost Metropolitan Police Eye-Watering £1.6 Million in October

The Metropolitan Police spent a staggering £1,603,315.92 on clearing Insulate Britain protests in October alone. This figure – revealed in new FOI data – doesn’t even include the ongoing costs associated with processing the 153 arrests made throughout the month, so the total bill to the taxpayer will likely be even higher…

The Met have been forced to divert a huge number of resources to police this radical mob. The data also shows that in a single day in October, 176 police constables and 24 police sergeants were diverted to handle the protests. A fantastic use of their time: far better than, say, tackling knife crime…

Co-conspirators can find a full breakdown of the costs below…