Pro-IndyRef2 Hub Accused of Taking £10,000 in Covid Support Cash

A pro-independence campaign hub is under council investigation for taking £10,000 of public money intended for businesses affected by the pandemic – despite Scottish government rules stating the grants should not “fund any activity or material which is party political in intention, use, or presentation“. Yes Inverclyde, founded by SNP MP Ronnie Cowan in 2012, claimed the cash on the grounds that they were only advocating a “philosophical position” rather than “a party political” one. An interesting line to take, given photos later emerged showing their shop being used to display and distribute thousands of “Yes” leaflets featuring Nicola Sturgeon’s face…

Inverclyde Councillor Stephen McCabe said:

“It will be for the investigation to determine if there has been fraud or not. It is certainly morally wrong and the grant should be repaid immediately. Yes Inverclyde is a political group run by SNP activists. It should not have claimed a business support grant.”

This isn’t the first time the SNP and pro-independence groups have played fast and loose with these rules: earlier in the year, two SNP branches were ordered to return £10,000 each for the same reason. Yes Inverclyde are yet to make that commitment…