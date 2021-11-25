Cabinet Office Anti-Racism Trainer’s Zionist Hate Tweets Revealed

The Jewish Chronicle has revealed that a Cabinet Office Anti-Racism trainer wished death on “Zionists” and likening them to the Nazis. Only in woke Whitehall…

‘Mizan the Poet’ was invited to deliver a training session to civil servants called “an inclusive Britain” in 2019. Mizan – real name Mizanur Rahman – has been accusing Israel of “slouching toward a Palestinian Holocaust” and accused the world’s only Jewish nation as practising “antisemitism as #palestinians are #semitic”. Clearly with anti-racism lectures it takes one to know one…

The JC also have tweets showing Rahman comparing Zionists to Nazis and writing “Israel = white supremacy.”

This follows revelations of a series of woke events hosted by Whitehall, recently the DWP decided to cancel a Q&A with a witch after Guido revealed that ridiculous use of civil servants’ time. Co-conspirators should send Guido any other examples of civil service wokery and witchcraft to team@order-order.com…