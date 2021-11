Nadine is up before the DCMS select committee this afternoon, and has been forced onto home turf – attacking the BBC and “leftie snowflakes”. Asked by Labour MP Clive Efford to define the latter, she joked “my children”. She gave the same answer when pressed further to define ‘Islington lefties’. Quentin Letts notes that Dorries was attacked by one on the committee for describing people as left-wing – 15 minutes after one of its MPs described Paul Dacre as a ‘right-wing zealot’.