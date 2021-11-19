Priti to Proscribe Hamas in Blow to Jeremy

Jeremy Corbyn could face up to a decade in prison if he ever meets with his “friends” from Hamas again, under a new proscription of the group to be announced by Priti this afternoon. Speaking in America she’ll declare that the political wing will join the military wing of the terrorist Palestinian group on the Home Office’s proscribed group list, and individuals who express support will be in breach of the Terrorism Act 2000. This includes flying its flag, arranging to meet its members, wearing supportive clothing or being so idiotic as to actually pay them a visit – say in November 2010, before then failing to register who paid for the trip…

Patel will push the change through Parliament next week, trailing the announcement to the press last night and saying it’s vital to help protect the Jewish community:

“We’ve taken the view that we can no longer disaggregate the sort of military and political side. It’s based upon a wide range of intelligence, information and also links to terrorism. The severity of that speaks for itself… Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic… Antisemitism is an enduring evil which I will never tolerate. Jewish people routinely feel unsafe — at school, in the streets, when they worship, in their homes, and online. This step will strengthen the case against anyone who waves a Hamas flag in the United Kingdom, an act that is bound to make Jewish people feel unsafe.”

As well as calling them his friends, the Rt Hon. Member for Islington North also previously:

Called for Hamas to be removed from terror banned list.

Called Hamas “serious and hard-working“.

Attended conference with Hamas and PFLP.

Hired aide who praised Hamas’ “spirit of resistance“.

Accepted two more trips from the pro-Hamas group PRC.

Speaker at conference hosted by pro-Hamas group MEMO.

Met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh several times.

Received an endorsement from Hamas

Supported Hamas and ISIS-linked Viva Palestina group.

Said Hamas should “have tea with the Queen”.

Defended the infamous anti-Semitic Hamas supporter Stephen Sizer.

Attended event with pro-Hamas and Hezbollah group Naturei Karta.

Was named on the speakers list for a conference with Hamas sympathiser Ismail Patel.*

Last night Corbyn’s spokesman said the former Labour leader “is a supporter of justice and human rights for the Palestinian people, peace and a two state solution. He has never been a supporter of Hamas but recognises the need to bring all sides together for dialogue to promote security, peace and justice for both peoples.” In the words of Emily Thornberry, well there we are…

*from Guido’s 100 Times Jeremy Corbyn Sided with Terrorists.