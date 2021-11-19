Marr Leaving BBC

In a statement Andrew Marr has announced he is to leave the BBC after 21 years. He is to move to Global “to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers”. A subsequent statement by Global on the “huge new signing” reveals Marr is to present shows on LBC and Classic FM, as well as presenting a new weekly podcast and writing a regular column for LBC. Marr adds:

“I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.”

While it goes without saying, it’s a major loss to the Corporation…