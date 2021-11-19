Hamas Condemns Priti Patel

Hamas has slammed Priti Patel after this morning declaring she would proscribe the terrorist group next week. In this morning’s announcement she also warned that supporters of Hamas could face up to 10 years in jail. Guido pointed out Jeremy must be crestfallen…

In a statement published to the Hamas website the soon-to-be proscribed terrorist group expressed their “shock and dismay” over the decision and decided to “strongly condemn” the move:

“On this occasion, as we strongly condemn this decision, we call on all Palestinian factions and supporters of the Palestinian cause in Europe, in general, and Britain, in particular, to denounce the UK’s decision as a continuation of its aggression on the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights, which started more than one hundred years ago.” “We believe that resisting the Israeli occupation with all means possible, including armed resistance, is a guaranteed right for peoples under occupation as per international law.”

Responding to the statement, a Home Office source tells Guido, “I think we will cope”.