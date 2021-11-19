Camden Council Warned £25,000 Trans Crossing Risks Safety of Blind

Eyebrows were raised last week when Camden council unveiled a transgender road crossing to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week 2021. The councillor responsible for equality boasted “Camden is renowned for being ‘no place for hate’ and a borough that has a strong and continuing history of respect and support for everyone”. Camden is also renowned for having a child poverty rate of 37%, which begs the question of why the Labour council spent thousands on a pretty road crossing.
Documents sent to Guido reveal the total taxpayer-funded cost of the crossing was £25,000. £15,000 coming from the Camden Community Infrasture Levy (Bloomsbury Ward) and £10,000 from Camden’s Diversity Budget. The report also reveals that, far from the pro-equality platitudes of the woke council, the body was warned by the Royal National Institute of Blind People they have “major concerns” with the crossing on grounds that:
“Designs and colours used on pedestrian crossings which are not consistent with traditional designs could cause confusion and risk safety. The use of black and white in traditional pedestrian crossings offer high contrast which is essential for people with low vision to detect them and stay on course when crossing roads.”
Any short-sighted Camden taxpayers have literally been robbed blind by the scheme…