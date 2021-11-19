Camden Council Warned £25,000 Trans Crossing Risks Safety of Blind

Eyebrows were raised last week when Camden council unveiled a transgender road crossing to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week 2021. The councillor responsible for equality boasted “Camden is renowned for being ‘no place for hate’ and a borough that has a strong and continuing history of respect and support for everyone”. Camden is also renowned for having a child poverty rate of 37%, which begs the question of why the Labour council spent thousands on a pretty road crossing.

Documents sent to Guido reveal the total taxpayer-funded cost of the crossing was £25,000. £15,000 coming from the Camden Community Infrasture Levy (Bloomsbury Ward) and £10,000 from Camden’s Diversity Budget. The report also reveals that, far from the pro-equality platitudes of the woke council, the body was warned by the Royal National Institute of Blind People they have “major concerns” with the crossing on grounds that: