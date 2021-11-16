Tory MPs Want Union Cash Ban for Labour MPs

Tories Guido speaks to say that if there is going to be a ban on businesses paying Tory MPs for parliamentary advice, it is only fair and reasonable that Labour MPs should similarly be banned from taking money from the unions. When Guido put to Downing Street sources that the 2014 Lobbying Act brought in under David Cameron sought to regulate trade unions in the same way as lobbyists – meaning Labour MPs should be banned from lobbying on behalf of union interests – the response given was that “this was a very interesting interpretation of the proposals”. What’s sauce for the goose is the sauce for the gander…