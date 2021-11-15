Tory MP’s Remembrance Day Memory Fade

Tory MP Christian Wakeford joined almost every other parliamentary in marking Remembrance Sunday over the weekend, posting a heartfelt message on social media and laying a poppy wreath. Christian’s messages caught Guido’s eye for the wrong reason, however, as the Bury MP misspelt the four-letter word ‘lest’… twice.

Guido presumed Christian, of all MPs, would have paid more attention to literary detail, given he is also the chair of the APPG for literacy. Guido imagines Wakeford will be hoping people forget his remembrance this year…