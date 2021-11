Tory MP’s Remembrance Day Memory Fade

Tory MP Christian Wakeford joined almost every other parliamentary in marking Remembrance Sunday over the weekend, posting a heartfelt message on social media and laying a poppy wreath. Christian’s messages caught Guido’s eye for the wrong reason, however, as the¬†Bury MP misspelt the four-letter word ‘lest’… twice.

Guido presumed Christian, of all MPs, would have paid more attention to literary detail, given he is also the chair of the APPG for literacy.¬†Guido imagines Wakeford will be hoping people forget his remembrance this year…