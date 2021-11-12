Vapers Call On Javid to Attend COP9

Vapers from across the UK have called on the Government to take the COP9 Framework Convention Tobacco Control meeting more seriously. Whilst Health Secretary Sajid Javid MP was in attendance at COP26, vapers were left wondering why he didn’t instead attend COP9 which is far more relevant to his brief. Currently it is understood the UK delegation of powerless civil servants at COP9 are not getting across the UK domestic policy that vaping works to reduce smoking and save lives. Instead, foreign governments who own large swathes of their cigarette industry and the World Health Organisation are pushing an anti-vaping narrative, perhaps to protect their smoking cash cow. Reporters are banned from most of the meetings and have been thrown out of previous COPs.

Mark Oates, Director of We Vape head of the #BackVapingSaveLives campaign said “It’s frustrating to see the Government seemingly ignore an issue which is set to shorten the lives of billions. This is an area where the UK could show real global leadership.”
