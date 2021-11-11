VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Shadow Education Secretary Carted Away from Red Lion

Red Lion patrons enjoyed some prime entertainment last night from the shadow education secretary Kate Green, who clearly needs to learn to hold her drink better. After regaling people on the need for a left-wing Labour leader and the merits of Lisa Nandy, she was seen by around three dozen patrons “face planting” in the pub “after one too many”, with Steerpike reporting – without naming her – that she tripped up a flight of stairs and collapsed flat on the ground, “smashing [her] glass in the process.”

An audio recording of just after her fall, passed to Guido, has Green being asked by an aide “oh my God are you OK” to which she replies “yeah I’m fine”. When asked again a few seconds later however she concludes “errm no…”.

She was subsequently carted off by a bag carrier. Thankfully for Green, fellow Labour MP Charlotte Nichols is also in the news this morning for getting so drunk on a recent parliamentary trip she had to be carted off from the airport in a wheelchair, so could be worse…