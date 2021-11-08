Hourly Rates for Ian Blackford, Keir Starmer & Ed Davey

All the recent publicity means you may be in the market to hire a politician for yourself. Don’t mess about with backbenchers, go to the top and rent a party leader by the hour. Guido has gone into the declarations of the leaders of the parties who are going to spend the afternoon attacking Tory sleaze. All are available to rent by the hour at competitive rates:

The biggest earning leader is the LibDem’s Ed Davey, who makes £78,000-a-year for 120 hours work from his side hustles. Giving him an hourly rate of £650.

Keir Starmer’s latest declarations show him trousering £25,934.18 in the last 12 months for 106 hours work. Billing an hour of his time at a mere £247.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford makes a handy £38,967 for just 32 hours work on his side-hustles. Giving the canny Scot the highest hourly rental rate of a whacking great £1,217.71!

Before he was Shadow Brexit Secretary, Starmer was paid for legal work for Mischon De Reya while he was MP, having previously held an advisory role at Mishcon for four months in 2016. According to several reports, Starmer pocketed an eye-watering £4,500 for six hours’ work – £750-an-hour – so his rates have come down with his personal polling numbers.

Worth reflecting on how much they make from their own side hustles when they attack Owen Paterson later this afternoon…