Furious Public Get Their Say on Insulate Britain

With Insulate Britain bringing the whole of Whitehall to a standstill this morning, the public finally had an opportunity to get up close and personal. Mere minutes after one activist insisted the country actually “wants them” to glue their faces to the tarmac, the crusties were accused of “fascism” and “anti-democracy” by a furious Londoner, who was soon joined by another commuter claiming Cressida Dick was “a disgrace” for allowing the protests to continue. All while the police stood idly by, making sure no one got too close and ’caused a nuisance’.